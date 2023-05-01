It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) closed the day trading at $9.21 up 0.66% from the previous closing price of $9.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 985364 shares were traded. FLWS stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLWS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when HARTNETT THOMAS G bought 25,000 shares for $6.12 per share. The transaction valued at 153,000 led to the insider holds 245,266 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLWS now has a Market Capitalization of 773.32M and an Enterprise Value of 876.40M. As of this moment, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 195.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLWS has reached a high of $13.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.14.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLWS traded about 602.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLWS traded about 472.27k shares per day. A total of 64.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.35M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLWS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 2.07M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $426.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $429.76M to a low estimate of $425.39M. As of the current estimate, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $469.58M, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $439.24M, a decrease of -9.60% less than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $446.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLWS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.