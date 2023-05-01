It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) closed the day trading at $63.52 down -0.64% from the previous closing price of $63.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1473594 shares were traded. ASO stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Gordon Haskett on April 28, 2023, initiated with a Accumulate rating and assigned the stock a target price of $73.

On March 22, 2023, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.

On March 14, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on March 14, 2023, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Davis Heather A. sold 349 shares for $60.41 per share. The transaction valued at 21,083 led to the insider holds 176 shares of the business.

Harriman Sherry L. sold 11,969 shares of ASO for $730,947 on Feb 21. The SVP, Logistics & Supply Chain now owns 2,742 shares after completing the transaction at $61.07 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, Davis Heather A., who serves as the SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of the company, sold 382 shares for $62.02 each. As a result, the insider received 23,692 and left with 176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.07B and an Enterprise Value of 6.51B. As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $69.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASO traded about 1.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASO traded about 1.19M shares per day. A total of 76.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ASO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 11.15M with a Short Ratio of 11.15M, compared to 12.23M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.49% and a Short% of Float of 28.82%.

Dividends & Splits

ASO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.36, up from 0.31 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $2.43 and low estimates of $2.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.97 and $7.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.64. EPS for the following year is $8.43, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.57 and $7.63.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.73B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.3B and the low estimate is $6.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.