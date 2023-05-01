It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) closed the day trading at $66.81 up 0.94% from the previous closing price of $66.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652721 shares were traded. SMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 57.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 53.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $70 from $105 previously.

On February 16, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $100.

Truist reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when STUMP DENISE sold 2,503 shares for $86.51 per share. The transaction valued at 216,541 led to the insider holds 39,875 shares of the business.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 23,000 shares of SMG for $1,843,570 on Feb 09. The 10% Owner now owns 14,041,775 shares after completing the transaction at $80.16 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $80.77 each. As a result, the insider received 4,038,520 and left with 14,064,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SMG now has a Market Capitalization of 4.18B and an Enterprise Value of 7.56B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 62.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMG has reached a high of $118.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMG traded about 762.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMG traded about 658.97k shares per day. A total of 55.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.18M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.81M with a Short Ratio of 2.81M, compared to 2.77M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.01% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Dividends & Splits

SMG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.64, up from 2.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.01 and a low estimate of $2.34, while EPS last year was $5.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $2.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.28. EPS for the following year is $4.43, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.45 and $3.6.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.72B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.92B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.94B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.13B and the low estimate is $3.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.