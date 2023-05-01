Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) closed the day trading at $12.81 up 2.07% from the previous closing price of $12.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2502857 shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LBRT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 105.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $19.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Wright Christopher A sold 17,324 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 278,743 led to the insider holds 3,120,015 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 50,000 shares of LBRT for $815,500 on Dec 01. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,137,339 shares after completing the transaction at $16.31 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 4,776 shares for $18.09 each. As a result, the insider received 86,398 and left with 3,187,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.32B and an Enterprise Value of 2.63B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $19.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.70.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LBRT traded about 3.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LBRT traded about 2.79M shares per day. A total of 176.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.39M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.10M, compared to 8.97M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.66% and a Short% of Float of 6.31%.

Dividends & Splits

LBRT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.10 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.04 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.06 and $3.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.57. EPS for the following year is $3.25, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.75 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.29B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $942.62M, an estimated increase of 37.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $37.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.15B, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.49B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.