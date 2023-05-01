SNDX (Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) closed at $20.55 up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $20.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560657 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.21.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.90 and its Current Ratio is at 16.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2023, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

On January 03, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $41.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on January 03, 2023, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Morrison Briggs sold 52,855 shares for $19.53 per share. The transaction valued at 1,032,237 led to the insider holds 17,836 shares of the business.

Morrison Briggs sold 52,854 shares of SNDX for $1,190,674 on Mar 13. The President, Head of R&D now owns 17,836 shares after completing the transaction at $22.53 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Ordentlich Peter, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $25.84 each. As a result, the insider received 646,092 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SNDX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B and an Enterprise Value of 864.07M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.85 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $29.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.41.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNDX has traded an average of 804.67K shares per day and 615.4k over the past ten days. A total of 63.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 6.88M, compared to 6.79M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.04% and a Short% of Float of 13.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.51 and -$3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.1. EPS for the following year is -$2.69, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.23 and -$3.63.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.8M and the low estimate is $13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 299.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.