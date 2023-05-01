TCBI (Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s stock clocked out at $50.25, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $50.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506384 shares were traded. TCBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 15, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on September 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $57 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 8,500 shares for $49.78 per share. The transaction valued at 423,130 led to the insider holds 210,500 shares of the business.

STALLINGS ROBERT W bought 1,000 shares of TCBI for $19,600 on Apr 25. The Director now owns 57,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.60 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, STALLINGS ROBERT W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 16,000 shares for $51.44 each. As a result, the insider paid 823,040 and bolstered with 203,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCBI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.50B. As of this moment, Texas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBI has reached a high of $69.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TCBI traded 635.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 527.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.54M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 3.41M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.06, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.22 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.85. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $271.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $279M to a low estimate of $261.44M. As of the current estimate, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $231.77M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $273.18M, an increase of 6.00% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.69M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $875.76M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.