The name Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Everi Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.20, up 0.73% from its previous closing price of $15.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 960997 shares were traded. EVRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.02.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Lucchese David sold 38,398 shares for $18.61 per share. The transaction valued at 714,587 led to the insider holds 167,287 shares of the business.

JUDGE GEOFFREY P sold 6,000 shares of EVRI for $111,480 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 61,572 shares after completing the transaction at $18.58 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, VALLI TODD A., who serves as the SVP, CAO of the company, sold 5,235 shares for $18.58 each. As a result, the insider received 97,266 and left with 38,819 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVRI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.46B and an Enterprise Value of 2.15B. As of this moment, Everi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRI has reached a high of $21.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.32.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVRI traded 704.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 817.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.92M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 2.29M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.05% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $191.42M. It ranges from a high estimate of $196.92M to a low estimate of $178.58M. As of the current estimate, Everi Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $175.62M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.13M, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $214.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $199.81M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $805.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $831.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $782.52M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $863.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $882.2M and the low estimate is $831.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.