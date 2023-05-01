The name United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) closed at $179.81 up 1.15% from its previous closing price of $177.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3447290 shares were traded. UPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $176.51.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United Parcel Service Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 27, 2023, Melius started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $225.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Lane Laura J sold 14,617 shares for $178.16 per share. The transaction valued at 2,604,143 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Brothers Norman M. Jr sold 20,724 shares of UPS for $3,777,235 on Feb 17. The Chief Legal & Compliance Off now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $182.26 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Newman Brian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 19,000 shares for $182.46 each. As a result, the insider received 3,466,770 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UPS now has a Market Capitalization of 151.03B and an Enterprise Value of 168.02B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPS has reached a high of $209.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 186.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UPS has traded an average of 3.44M shares per day and 4.39M over the past ten days. A total of 865.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 718.47M. Shares short for UPS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14M with a Short Ratio of 14.00M, compared to 11.01M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UPS is 6.48, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.95.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.89 and a low estimate of $2.44, while EPS last year was $3.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.69, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.69 and $10.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.82. EPS for the following year is $11.9, with 29 analysts recommending between $12.75 and $8.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $23.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $23.84B to a low estimate of $22.5B. As of the current estimate, United Parcel Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.77B, an estimated decrease of -6.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.4B, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$6.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.95B.

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $98.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.34B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.87B and the low estimate is $94.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.