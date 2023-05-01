There are many powerful catalysts in the market: STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) can be one of them

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) closed the day trading at $42.88 up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $42.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4133582 shares were traded. STM stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.92.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $50.Susquehanna initiated its Positive rating on December 12, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STM now has a Market Capitalization of 38.43B and an Enterprise Value of 36.42B. As of this moment, STMicroelectronics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STM has reached a high of $53.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STM traded about 3.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STM traded about 4.48M shares per day. A total of 904.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 660.10M. Insiders hold about 28.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.73M with a Short Ratio of 5.73M, compared to 5.27M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

STM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for STM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $3.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.15. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.81 and $2.92.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $4.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.29B to a low estimate of $4.01B. As of the current estimate, STMicroelectronics N.V.’s year-ago sales were $3.84B, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.33B, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.01B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.13B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19B and the low estimate is $16.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.