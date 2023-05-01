There is a good chance indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $7.67 in the prior trading day, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) closed at $7.57, down -1.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3311216 shares were traded. INDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.39.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INDI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $10 previously.

On June 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when schiller Thomas sold 30,000 shares for $9.90 per share. The transaction valued at 297,000 led to the insider holds 1,274,303 shares of the business.

McClymont Donald sold 50,000 shares of INDI for $509,500 on Mar 10. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,298 shares after completing the transaction at $10.19 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, schiller Thomas, who serves as the CFO and EVP of Strategy of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $10.53 each. As a result, the insider received 315,900 and left with 1,304,303 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 1.16B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $11.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.03M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 12.44M, compared to 11.92M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.87% and a Short% of Float of 9.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $40.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.12M to a low estimate of $40M. As of the current estimate, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22M, an estimated increase of 81.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.83M, an increase of 101.20% over than the figure of $81.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.97M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.8M, up 125.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $423.7M and the low estimate is $375.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 61.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.