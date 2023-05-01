There is a good chance Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $39.49 in the prior trading day, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) closed at $39.46, down -0.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1611781 shares were traded. NUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.16.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NUS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $39 from $43 previously.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Neutral on October 02, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 2,000 shares for $40.75 per share. The transaction valued at 81,500 led to the insider holds 60,393 shares of the business.

LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 2,000 shares of NUS for $78,580 on Mar 27. The Director now owns 62,393 shares after completing the transaction at $39.29 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Hatchett Steven Keith, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 21,155 shares for $39.78 each. As a result, the insider received 841,546 and left with 58,368 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NUS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.03B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. As of this moment, Nu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUS has reached a high of $47.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.44.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 477.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 393.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.18M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NUS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.17M, compared to 2.69M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 8.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NUS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.54, compared to 1.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.64 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.74.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $477.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $489.38M to a low estimate of $464.8M. As of the current estimate, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $604.9M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $526.75M, a decrease of -6.00% over than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $541.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $503.16M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.23B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.