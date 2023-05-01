There Is Still Room For Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) closed the day trading at $199.20 up 1.61% from the previous closing price of $196.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607327 shares were traded. ALNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $193.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALNY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SMBC Nikko on April 26, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $220.

On March 21, 2023, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $243.

On January 18, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $310.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on January 18, 2023, with a $310 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Garg Pushkal sold 2,455 shares for $199.02 per share. The transaction valued at 488,595 led to the insider holds 4,345 shares of the business.

Greenstreet Yvonne sold 7,615 shares of ALNY for $1,481,811 on Apr 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 30,332 shares after completing the transaction at $194.59 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Vaishnaw Akshay, who serves as the President of the company, sold 2,392 shares for $194.59 each. As a result, the insider received 465,464 and left with 17,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALNY now has a Market Capitalization of 25.20B and an Enterprise Value of 24.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 23.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -27.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALNY has reached a high of $242.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 206.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALNY traded about 851.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALNY traded about 845.62k shares per day. A total of 123.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALNY as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.97M, compared to 4.93M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.22 and a low estimate of -$2.5, while EPS last year was -$2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.66, with high estimates of -$1.11 and low estimates of -$2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4 and -$8.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.5. EPS for the following year is -$2.5, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.07 and -$6.46.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $312.26M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $328.9M to a low estimate of $291.5M. As of the current estimate, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $213.26M, an estimated increase of 46.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $331.6M, an increase of 47.50% over than the figure of $46.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $350M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $307.3M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, up 33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $1.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.