There Is Still Room For Matador Resources Company (MTDR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) was $49.03 for the day, up 3.18% from the previous closing price of $47.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1197033 shares were traded. MTDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MTDR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 20, 2022, with a $72 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought 4,500 shares for $43.52 per share. The transaction valued at 195,840 led to the insider holds 71,636 shares of the business.

Goodwin Billy E bought 1,000 shares of MTDR for $44,520 on Mar 16. The President-Operations now owns 286,624 shares after completing the transaction at $44.52 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Foran Joseph Wm, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $44.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 89,500 and bolstered with 173,468 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MTDR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.64B and an Enterprise Value of 6.36B. As of this moment, Matador’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTDR has reached a high of $73.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.57.

Shares Statistics:

MTDR traded an average of 1.45M shares per day over the past three months and 1.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.99M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MTDR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 7.27M, compared to 9.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 8.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, MTDR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.04 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $3.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.82 and $6.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.22. EPS for the following year is $9.52, with 13 analysts recommending between $14.33 and $7.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $764M to a low estimate of $539M. As of the current estimate, Matador Resources Company’s year-ago sales were $943.93M, an estimated decrease of -29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $750.99M, a decrease of -12.10% over than the figure of -$29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $968M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $651M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.06B, down -7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.57B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.