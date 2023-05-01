There Is Still Room For Natera Inc. (NTRA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) closed the day trading at $50.72 up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $50.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 728784 shares were traded. NTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.62.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.

On April 25, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $54.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on April 25, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 24 when Brophy Michael Burkes sold 949 shares for $54.98 per share. The transaction valued at 52,176 led to the insider holds 67,197 shares of the business.

Chapman Steven Leonard sold 885 shares of NTRA for $48,657 on Apr 24. The CEO AND PRESIDENT now owns 212,405 shares after completing the transaction at $54.98 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, RABINOWITZ DANIEL, who serves as the SEC. AND CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of the company, sold 342 shares for $54.98 each. As a result, the insider received 18,803 and left with 177,143 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NTRA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.80B and an Enterprise Value of 5.34B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTRA has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTRA traded about 1.35M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTRA traded about 982.79k shares per day. A total of 114.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.90M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NTRA as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 6.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.04 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$1.01 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.96 and -$4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.13. EPS for the following year is -$2.81, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.93 and -$3.46.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $227.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $235.54M to a low estimate of $219.4M. As of the current estimate, Natera Inc.’s year-ago sales were $194.13M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $236.15M, an increase of 19.10% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $242.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $227.5M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $972.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $989.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $820.22M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.41B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.