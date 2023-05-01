There Is Still Room For Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) closed the day trading at $36.99 up 1.29% from the previous closing price of $36.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269445 shares were traded. TENB stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TENB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On January 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $44.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Zecher Linda Kay sold 3,320 shares for $36.49 per share. The transaction valued at 121,147 led to the insider holds 2,602 shares of the business.

Yoran Amit sold 18,034 shares of TENB for $858,779 on Mar 31. The President, CEO and Chairman now owns 204,257 shares after completing the transaction at $47.62 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Yoran Amit, who serves as the President, CEO and Chairman of the company, sold 5,591 shares for $44.15 each. As a result, the insider received 246,843 and left with 204,257 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TENB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.25B and an Enterprise Value of 4.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -104.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TENB has reached a high of $60.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TENB traded about 951.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TENB traded about 1.66M shares per day. A total of 112.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TENB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.75M with a Short Ratio of 3.75M, compared to 4.03M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 15 analysts recommending between $0.86 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $190.76M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200M to a low estimate of $189.81M. As of the current estimate, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $164.34M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $196.51M, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $206M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $193.21M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TENB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $787M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $778.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $780.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $683.19M, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $896.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $924.3M and the low estimate is $858.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.