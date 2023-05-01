There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB).

In the latest session, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) closed at $11.17 up 1.36% from its previous closing price of $11.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1292214 shares were traded. DNB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.03.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $17 from $15 previously.

On January 17, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.50.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $21.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on July 13, 2022, with a $21 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 20 when Jabbour Anthony M bought 116,250 shares for $10.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,248,839 led to the insider holds 475,252 shares of the business.

Massey Richard N sold 181,630 shares of DNB for $2,361,190 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 602,592 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,287,846 shares for $13.40 each. As a result, the insider received 111,098,576 and left with 49,579,771 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.96B and an Enterprise Value of 8.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNB has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DNB has traded an average of 2.56M shares per day and 3.09M over the past ten days. A total of 429.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 339.98M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DNB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.29M with a Short Ratio of 12.29M, compared to 9.15M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DNB is 0.20, from 0.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $532.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $537.8M to a low estimate of $519.01M. As of the current estimate, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $536M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $546.37M, an increase of 1.70% over than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $551.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $539.12M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.22B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.42B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.