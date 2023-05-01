There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD).

In the latest session, Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) closed at $14.48 down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $14.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 514507 shares were traded. HTLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Heartland Express Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on November 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $18 from $17 previously.

On March 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $16.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 9,620 shares for $15.78 per share. The transaction valued at 151,811 led to the insider holds 76,294 shares of the business.

Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 63,367 shares of HTLD for $1,005,992 on Mar 14. The Co-Trustee of 10% Owner now owns 70,572 shares after completing the transaction at $15.88 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust, who serves as the Co-Trustee of 10% Owner of the company, bought 33,409 shares for $15.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 527,273 and bolstered with 17,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTLD now has a Market Capitalization of 1.25B and an Enterprise Value of 1.63B. As of this moment, Heartland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTLD has reached a high of $18.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HTLD has traded an average of 212.28K shares per day and 178.71k over the past ten days. A total of 78.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.37M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HTLD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.13M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HTLD is 0.08, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.45. The current Payout Ratio is 4.70% for HTLD, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 06, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2006 when the company split stock in a 4:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $331.64M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $340.3M to a low estimate of $317M. As of the current estimate, Heartland Express Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.28M, an estimated increase of 119.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $334.98M, an increase of 78.40% less than the figure of $119.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.1M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $968M, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.51B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.