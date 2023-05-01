There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC).

In the latest session, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) closed at $79.70 up 0.48% from its previous closing price of $79.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3196692 shares were traded. LSCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On May 24, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded its rating to Positive which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $68 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Jensen Mark Edwin sold 9,000 shares for $94.50 per share. The transaction valued at 850,482 led to the insider holds 97,841 shares of the business.

O’Rourke Glenn sold 359 shares of LSCC for $32,597 on Mar 09. The SVP, Mfg Ops now owns 1,790 shares after completing the transaction at $90.80 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, O’Rourke Glenn, who serves as the SVP, Mfg Ops of the company, sold 19,624 shares for $88.49 each. As a result, the insider received 1,736,553 and left with 2,149 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LSCC now has a Market Capitalization of 12.65B and an Enterprise Value of 12.66B. As of this moment, Lattice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 56.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LSCC has reached a high of $96.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $43.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LSCC has traded an average of 1.74M shares per day and 1.92M over the past ten days. A total of 137.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.74% stake in the company. Shares short for LSCC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.66M with a Short Ratio of 5.66M, compared to 6.39M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.11% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.62 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $180.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $180.59M to a low estimate of $179.2M. As of the current estimate, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $150.51M, an estimated increase of 19.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.87M, an increase of 13.90% less than the figure of $19.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $187.84M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LSCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $767.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $732M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $748.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $600.36M, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $845.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $881.61M and the low estimate is $815.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.