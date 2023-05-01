There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding BlackBerry Limited (BB)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) closed the day trading at $3.91 down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3076859 shares were traded. BB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on March 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Dickman Marjorie sold 28,237 shares for $4.63 per share. The transaction valued at 130,737 led to the insider holds 35,372 shares of the business.

GIAMATTEO JOHN JOSEPH sold 30,239 shares of BB for $103,417 on Jan 03. The President of Cyber Security now owns 76,485 shares after completing the transaction at $3.42 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Rai Steve, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,958 shares for $3.32 each. As a result, the insider received 29,741 and left with 48,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BB now has a Market Capitalization of 2.45B and an Enterprise Value of 2.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -20.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BB has reached a high of $7.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0300, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7207.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BB traded about 5.80M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BB traded about 3.55M shares per day. A total of 581.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 570.08M. Insiders hold about 11.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 18.3M with a Short Ratio of 18.30M, compared to 20.88M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $161.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $163M to a low estimate of $159.7M. As of the current estimate, BlackBerry Limited’s year-ago sales were $168M, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $163.35M, a decrease of -2.00% over than the figure of -$4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $163M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $705M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $696M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $701.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656M, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $790.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $854M and the low estimate is $757M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.