There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

The closing price of Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) was $5.81 for the day, up 4.68% from the previous closing price of $5.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3573369 shares were traded. GNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.49.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GNW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.58. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2016, Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $5.25.

Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 08, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Gupta Rohit sold 90,691 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 567,127 led to the insider holds 258,579 shares of the business.

Sheehan Daniel J IV sold 350,000 shares of GNW for $2,188,200 on Feb 14. The EVP, CFO & CIO now owns 782,023 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Sheehan Daniel J IV, who serves as the EVP, CFO & CIO of the company, sold 250,000 shares for $6.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,514,000 and left with 1,132,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.70B. As of this moment, Genworth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNW has reached a high of $6.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.89.

Shares Statistics:

GNW traded an average of 4.09M shares per day over the past three months and 3.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 496.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 478.75M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNW as of Apr 13, 2023 were 12.69M with a Short Ratio of 12.69M, compared to 17.21M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.86B to a low estimate of $1.86B. As of the current estimate, Genworth Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.89B, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.88B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.88B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.51B, up 2.20% from the average estimate.