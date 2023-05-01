There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

The closing price of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) was $22.19 for the day, up 3.45% from the previous closing price of $21.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1478532 shares were traded. SBCF stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.17.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SBCF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2021, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $36.

B. Riley FBR Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Shaffer Charles M sold 4,697 shares for $30.71 per share. The transaction valued at 144,245 led to the insider holds 60,891 shares of the business.

Kleffel Juliette sold 8,500 shares of SBCF for $270,980 on Feb 14. The EVP, Chief Banking Officer now owns 38,354 shares after completing the transaction at $31.88 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, HUDSON DENNIS S III, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,078 shares for $33.01 each. As a result, the insider received 266,655 and left with 160,538 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBCF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.95B. As of this moment, Seacoast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBCF has reached a high of $36.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.74.

Shares Statistics:

SBCF traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 942.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.62M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SBCF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 3.22M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SBCF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for SBCF, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 12, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.18. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $171.3M to a low estimate of $166.67M. As of the current estimate, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s year-ago sales were $98.61M, an estimated increase of 71.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $167.92M, an increase of 60.20% less than the figure of $71.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $170.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $164.73M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBCF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $670.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $652.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $661.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $432.25M, up 53.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $675.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700.5M and the low estimate is $651.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.