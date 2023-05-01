This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: BlackLine Inc. (BL)

In the latest session, BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) closed at $55.71 up 1.31% from its previous closing price of $54.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667654 shares were traded. BL stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BlackLine Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on January 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $63 from $58 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $66.

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $57.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on October 21, 2022, with a $57 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when Partin Mark sold 10,000 shares for $64.66 per share. The transaction valued at 646,579 led to the insider holds 199,479 shares of the business.

Unterman Thomas sold 750 shares of BL for $49,905 on Apr 03. The Director now owns 53,333 shares after completing the transaction at $66.54 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Partin Mark, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $70.00 each. As a result, the insider received 350,000 and left with 164,539 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.72B and an Enterprise Value of 4.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.22k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BL has reached a high of $79.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BL has traded an average of 505.10K shares per day and 482.65k over the past ten days. A total of 59.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.09M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.28% stake in the company. Shares short for BL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 4.13M, compared to 4.58M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.92. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $138.09M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $139M to a low estimate of $137M. As of the current estimate, BlackLine Inc.’s year-ago sales were $120.24M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.36M, an increase of 12.40% less than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $142.7M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $596M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $591.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $522.94M, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $683.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $704M and the low estimate is $668M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.