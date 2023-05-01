This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

In the latest session, Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) closed at $20.34 up 0.89% from its previous closing price of $20.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3323940 shares were traded. DBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dropbox Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $20.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on September 13, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Regan Timothy sold 1,939 shares for $21.40 per share. The transaction valued at 41,495 led to the insider holds 662,898 shares of the business.

Regan Timothy sold 1,723 shares of DBX for $37,906 on Apr 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 664,837 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, Volkmer Bart, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $21.01 each. As a result, the insider received 210,130 and left with 378,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.34B and an Enterprise Value of 8.29B. As of this moment, Dropbox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DBX has reached a high of $24.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DBX has traded an average of 3.27M shares per day and 2.99M over the past ten days. A total of 352.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 262.57M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DBX as of Apr 13, 2023 were 14.18M with a Short Ratio of 14.18M, compared to 15.82M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.01% and a Short% of Float of 6.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.11 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $601.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $602.84M to a low estimate of $597.85M. As of the current estimate, Dropbox Inc.’s year-ago sales were $562.4M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $613.5M, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $618.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610.24M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DBX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.32B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.64B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.