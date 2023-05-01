This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

In the latest session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) closed at $44.27 up 1.17% from its previous closing price of $43.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1521873 shares were traded. FUTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Futu Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 30, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59.60 to $27.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on December 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $64.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FUTU now has a Market Capitalization of 7.00B. As of this moment, Futu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has reached a high of $72.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FUTU has traded an average of 2.20M shares per day and 1.58M over the past ten days. A total of 139.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.85M. Insiders hold about 16.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FUTU as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.73M with a Short Ratio of 7.73M, compared to 7.81M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.63 and $2.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.32. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 8 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $3.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $260.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $260.25M to a low estimate of $260.25M. As of the current estimate, Futu Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $209.13M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $251.41M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $251.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $251.41M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FUTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $892.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $969.94M, up 12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.62B and the low estimate is $915.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.