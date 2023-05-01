This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

As of close of business last night, Sportradar Group AG’s stock clocked out at $11.57, up 0.96% from its previous closing price of $11.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 677500 shares were traded. SRAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.38.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SRAD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $18 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $12.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on October 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $8.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRAD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.47B and an Enterprise Value of 3.23B. As of this moment, Sportradar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 282.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRAD has reached a high of $14.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SRAD traded 230.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 359.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 297.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.00M. Insiders hold about 2.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRAD as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.63M, compared to 3.9M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.47 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $231.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.78M to a low estimate of $226.99M. As of the current estimate, Sportradar Group AG’s year-ago sales were $171.09M, an estimated increase of 35.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $244.45M, an increase of 35.40% over than the figure of $35.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $251.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $237.23M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SRAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $812.48M, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.