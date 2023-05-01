Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of GoPro Inc. (GPRO)

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) closed the day trading at $4.28 down -0.23% from the previous closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1097109 shares were traded. GPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GPRO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 288.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $6.

On February 28, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 28, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when MCGEE BRIAN sold 7,155 shares for $4.77 per share. The transaction valued at 34,126 led to the insider holds 407,416 shares of the business.

MCGEE BRIAN sold 76,011 shares of GPRO for $430,161 on Feb 17. The EVP, CFO and COO now owns 414,571 shares after completing the transaction at $5.66 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, ZALAZNICK LAUREN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $5.78 each. As a result, the insider received 289,210 and left with 86,946 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GPRO now has a Market Capitalization of 714.03M and an Enterprise Value of 530.71M. As of this moment, GoPro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $9.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9321, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4453.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GPRO traded about 1.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GPRO traded about 1.2M shares per day. A total of 155.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.34M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.74M with a Short Ratio of 5.74M, compared to 6.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $165.08M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $166M to a low estimate of $164M. As of the current estimate, GoPro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $216.71M, an estimated decrease of -23.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $217.8M, a decrease of -13.10% over than the figure of -$23.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $226M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.