UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) closed the day trading at $2.92 up 0.69% from the previous closing price of $2.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682456 shares were traded. TIGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TIGR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Daiwa Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.60.

On July 14, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $21.10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on July 14, 2021, with a $21.10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIGR now has a Market Capitalization of 518.80M and an Enterprise Value of 91.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 52.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIGR has reached a high of $5.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3192, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8449.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TIGR traded about 876.12K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TIGR traded about 832.38k shares per day. A total of 153.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.09M. Insiders hold about 22.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TIGR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 7.25M with a Short Ratio of 7.25M, compared to 7.25M on Mar 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $270.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.68M to a low estimate of $262M. As of the current estimate, UP Fintech Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $225.37M, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $270.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $225.37M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.69M and the low estimate is $302M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.