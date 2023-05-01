Update from Danaher Corporation (DHR): A steady trajectory

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) closed the day trading at $236.91 up 2.37% from the previous closing price of $231.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4690609 shares were traded. DHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $239.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $231.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DHR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $250 from $310 previously.

On April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $275 to $285.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 05, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $315 to $300.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Stevens Raymond C sold 8,410 shares for $264.27 per share. The transaction valued at 2,222,514 led to the insider holds 8,394 shares of the business.

Weidemanis Joakim sold 9,508 shares of DHR for $2,534,878 on Nov 28. The Executive Vice President now owns 71,498 shares after completing the transaction at $266.60 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Couchara Georgeann, who serves as the SVP, Human Resources of the company, sold 1,884 shares for $271.61 each. As a result, the insider received 511,719 and left with 2,588 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHR now has a Market Capitalization of 170.76B and an Enterprise Value of 184.89B. As of this moment, Danaher’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHR has reached a high of $303.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $227.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 247.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 263.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DHR traded about 2.72M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DHR traded about 4.6M shares per day. A total of 729.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 639.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DHR as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 3.45M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Dividends & Splits

DHR’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.46%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.40. The current Payout Ratio is 10.60% for DHR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 04, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1319:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.52 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.56 and low estimates of $2.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.3 and $9.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.52. EPS for the following year is $10.54, with 23 analysts recommending between $11.7 and $9.69.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $7.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.52B to a low estimate of $7.06B. As of the current estimate, Danaher Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.75B, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.2B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.75B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.47B, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.49B and the low estimate is $30.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.