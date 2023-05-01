Update from Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) was $15.54 for the day, up 6.00% from the previous closing price of $14.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719737 shares were traded. OMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OMI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $52 previously.

On October 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $62 to $22.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on October 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Leon Jonathan A sold 6,000 shares for $13.50 per share. The transaction valued at 81,000 led to the insider holds 106,723 shares of the business.

Henkel Robert J bought 1,000 shares of OMI for $15,680 on Oct 17. The Director now owns 28,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.68 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Henkel Robert J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $31.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,760 and bolstered with 27,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.14B and an Enterprise Value of 3.77B. As of this moment, Owens’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $39.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.70.

Shares Statistics:

OMI traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 632.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.91M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.08% stake in the company. Shares short for OMI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.61M, compared to 6M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.36% and a Short% of Float of 13.63%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, OMI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.01. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OMI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.