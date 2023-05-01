Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) closed the day trading at $0.23 down -17.11% from the previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0471 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1228731 shares were traded. VISL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2160.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VISL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Miller Carleton M bought 139,514 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 80,179 led to the insider holds 4,583,912 shares of the business.

Miller Carleton M bought 111,094 shares of VISL for $54,803 on Dec 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 4,444,398 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Miller Carleton M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 94,020 shares for $0.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,465 and bolstered with 4,333,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VISL now has a Market Capitalization of 16.18M and an Enterprise Value of -7.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VISL has reached a high of $0.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3926, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4753.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VISL traded about 140.44K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VISL traded about 270.58k shares per day. A total of 47.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.72M. Insiders hold about 10.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VISL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.7M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.18M to a low estimate of $7.18M. As of the current estimate, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.04M, an estimated decrease of -33.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.44M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$33.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VISL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $37.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.88M, down -16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.24M and the low estimate is $31.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.