WCN (Waste Connections Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Waste Connections Inc.’s stock clocked out at $139.15, up 1.61% from its previous closing price of $136.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1965981 shares were traded. WCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $139.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WCN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 263.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $160.

On March 30, 2023, TD Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $160.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when LITTLE JAMES sold 4,500 shares for $135.87 per share. The transaction valued at 611,408 led to the insider holds 29,410 shares of the business.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J sold 2,000 shares of WCN for $271,140 on Mar 06. The Director now owns 3,584 shares after completing the transaction at $135.57 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, EDDIE DAVID, who serves as the Sr VP Performance Optimization of the company, sold 1,700 shares for $135.65 each. As a result, the insider received 230,607 and left with 24,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WCN now has a Market Capitalization of 35.27B and an Enterprise Value of 42.29B. As of this moment, Waste’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WCN has reached a high of $148.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 136.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WCN traded 929.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 257.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 256.58M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WCN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.19M with a Short Ratio of 3.19M, compared to 3.17M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, WCN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.02. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.70. The current Payout Ratio is 28.50% for WCN, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.24 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.4 and $4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.23. EPS for the following year is $4.79, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.19 and $4.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $2.03B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Waste Connections Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.82B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B, an increase of 11.40% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.07B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.21B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.94B and the low estimate is $8.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.