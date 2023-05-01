What shareholders can do to beat the market with Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock

As of close of business last night, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.60, up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $0.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2244150 shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6082 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5863.

To gain a deeper understanding of ACB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACB now has a Market Capitalization of 200.06M and an Enterprise Value of 176.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.11.

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $3.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1231.

It appears that ACB traded 4.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.79M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 326.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.83M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.37% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of Apr 13, 2023 were 30.13M with a Short Ratio of 30.13M, compared to 33.23M on Mar 14, 2023.

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$3.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.29.

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $47.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $49.44M to a low estimate of $42.91M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.83M, an estimated increase of 26.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.97M, an increase of 25.20% less than the figure of $26.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.35M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $144.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.43M, down -12.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $201.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $239.33M and the low estimate is $185.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.