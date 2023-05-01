What shareholders can do to beat the market with Valaris Limited (VAL) stock

As of close of business last night, Valaris Limited’s stock clocked out at $60.00, up 3.09% from its previous closing price of $58.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 650413 shares were traded. VAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VAL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on February 02, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when OAK HILL ADVISORS LP sold 18,923 shares for $71.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,355,871 led to the insider holds 8,966,016 shares of the business.

OAK HILL ADVISORS LP sold 258,879 shares of VAL for $18,548,836 on Mar 08. The 10% Owner now owns 8,984,939 shares after completing the transaction at $71.65 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 10,372 shares for $75.02 each. As a result, the insider received 778,086 and left with 9,243,818 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VAL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.94B and an Enterprise Value of 4.77B. As of this moment, Valaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAL has reached a high of $80.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VAL traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 680.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VAL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 4.87M with a Short Ratio of 4.87M, compared to 4.08M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.48% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.55, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $7.24, with 6 analysts recommending between $8.53 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $415.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $420M to a low estimate of $412M. As of the current estimate, Valaris Limited’s year-ago sales were $318.4M, an estimated increase of 30.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.78M, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $30.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $448M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $420M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.61B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.