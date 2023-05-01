Which analyst expects ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) closed at $9.12 up 2.13% from its previous closing price of $8.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 760618 shares were traded. ADTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $21 to $26.

On July 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 14, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when STANTON THOMAS R bought 652 shares for $19.21 per share. The transaction valued at 12,529 led to the insider holds 805,765 shares of the business.

McCray Gregory James bought 36 shares of ADTN for $698 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 21,673 shares after completing the transaction at $19.21 per share. On Sep 04, another insider, STANTON THOMAS R, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 296 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,783 and bolstered with 855,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADTN now has a Market Capitalization of 905.08M and an Enterprise Value of 939.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.79k.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ADTN has traded an average of 766.14K shares per day and 1M over the past ten days. A total of 77.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 2.26M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ADTN is 0.36, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.19 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $342.45M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $361.96M to a low estimate of $322M. As of the current estimate, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.52M, an estimated increase of 121.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $358.02M, an increase of 108.10% less than the figure of $121.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $379M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 43.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.