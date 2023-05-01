Which analyst expects Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Brookline Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) closed at $9.54 down -2.35% from its previous closing price of $9.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 961548 shares were traded. BRKL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 13 when NOWAK BOGDAN bought 25,000 shares for $10.70 per share. The transaction valued at 267,573 led to the insider holds 218,662 shares of the business.

NOWAK BOGDAN bought 25,000 shares of BRKL for $289,819 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 193,662 shares after completing the transaction at $11.59 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, NOWAK BOGDAN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $12.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 121,384 and bolstered with 168,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BRKL now has a Market Capitalization of 869.13M. As of this moment, Brookline’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRKL has reached a high of $15.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BRKL has traded an average of 659.08K shares per day and 584.8k over the past ten days. A total of 76.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.48M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRKL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.68M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.44%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BRKL is 0.54, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 36.30% for BRKL, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2002 when the company split stock in a 2187:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.41. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $96.02M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $100.85M to a low estimate of $93.08M. As of the current estimate, Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.87M, an estimated increase of 33.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $96.53M, an increase of 25.30% less than the figure of $33.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.95M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRKL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $411M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $396.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $299.77M, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $409.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.48M and the low estimate is $399.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.