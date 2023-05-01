Which analyst expects HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, HF Sinclair Corporation’s stock clocked out at $44.11, up 2.61% from its previous closing price of $42.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3104285 shares were traded. DINO stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DINO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 09, 2023, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $58.

TD Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 02, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $52.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Holding Carol Orme sold 4,000,000 shares for $47.59 per share. The transaction valued at 190,360,000 led to the insider holds 34,853,483 shares of the business.

Jennings Michael sold 50,000 shares of DINO for $2,553,113 on Mar 08. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 182,859 shares after completing the transaction at $51.06 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, LEE JAMES H, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,180 shares for $50.64 each. As a result, the insider received 211,675 and left with 57,101 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DINO now has a Market Capitalization of 9.24B and an Enterprise Value of 11.20B. As of this moment, HF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DINO has reached a high of $66.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DINO traded 2.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 199.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DINO as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9M with a Short Ratio of 9.00M, compared to 7.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.20, DINO has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.00% for DINO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:50 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.75 and a low estimate of $1.33, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.65, with high estimates of $3.85 and low estimates of $1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.05 and $6.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.66. EPS for the following year is $7, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.86 and $5.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $6.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.75B to a low estimate of $5.06B. As of the current estimate, HF Sinclair Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.46B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.18B, a decrease of -26.70% less than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.68B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DINO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.2B, down -17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35B and the low estimate is $23.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.