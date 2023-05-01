Which analyst expects Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Shake Shack Inc.’s stock clocked out at $54.81, up 1.33% from its previous closing price of $54.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 579250 shares were traded. SHAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SHAK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $47 from $50 previously.

BTIG Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Koff Zach sold 5,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 300,000 led to the insider holds 31,085 shares of the business.

Flug Jeffrey sold 1,864 shares of SHAK for $111,970 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 6,983 shares after completing the transaction at $60.07 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Koff Zach, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,900 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 214,500 and left with 31,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SHAK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.20B and an Enterprise Value of 2.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHAK has reached a high of $61.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SHAK traded 809.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 516k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.26M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SHAK as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 3.85M, compared to 3.36M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.80% and a Short% of Float of 14.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.42 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $245.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $249.5M to a low estimate of $243.2M. As of the current estimate, Shake Shack Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.39M, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $277.68M, an increase of 20.30% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $284M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $272.18M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHAK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $900.49M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.