Which analyst expects Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) closed at $23.16 up 0.56% from its previous closing price of $23.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1501028 shares were traded. VRNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.43.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Varonis Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5056.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On March 15, 2023, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $26.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares for $23.78 per share. The transaction valued at 35,670 led to the insider holds 72,410 shares of the business.

Melamed Guy bought 24,400 shares of VRNS for $500,200 on Dec 08. The CFO and COO now owns 490,351 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, O’Boyle James, who serves as the SVP of Worldwide Sales of the company, bought 60,000 shares for $16.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,003,200 and bolstered with 428,989 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRNS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.68B and an Enterprise Value of 2.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $45.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRNS has traded an average of 1.11M shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 109.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.66M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.08% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.43M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 4.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $106.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $108M to a low estimate of $106M. As of the current estimate, Varonis Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $96.26M, an estimated increase of 11.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $122.99M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $11.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $134M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $118M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $530M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $519.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473.63M, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $580.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $599.7M and the low estimate is $514M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.