World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) closed the day trading at $23.64 down -1.91% from the previous closing price of $24.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546339 shares were traded. INT stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.16.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 20, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $32.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on October 01, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $33.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 2.14B. As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INT has reached a high of $30.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INT traded about 443.47K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INT traded about 315.32k shares per day. A total of 61.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for INT as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 1.52M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Dividends & Splits

INT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.39. The current Payout Ratio is 28.70% for INT, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 04, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.17. EPS for the following year is $2.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.62 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $13.23B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.78B to a low estimate of $12.68B. As of the current estimate, World Fuel Services Corporation’s year-ago sales were $17.12B, an estimated decrease of -22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.3B, a decrease of -15.00% over than the figure of -$22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.72B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.04B, down -11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51.49B and the low estimate is $49.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.