A correction may be in store for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) shares?

As of close of business last night, Canadian National Railway Company’s stock clocked out at $119.83, up 0.47% from its previous closing price of $119.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 812278 shares were traded. CNI stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CNI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 224.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CNI now has a Market Capitalization of 82.96B and an Enterprise Value of 94.46B. As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNI has reached a high of $129.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $103.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CNI traded 1.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 668.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 618.94M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CNI as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.34M with a Short Ratio of 6.34M, compared to 5.34M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.99, CNI has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.33. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69. The current Payout Ratio is 50.90% for CNI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 28 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.37, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.97 and $5.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.77. EPS for the following year is $6.38, with 30 analysts recommending between $6.73 and $6.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 25 analysts expect revenue to total $3.18B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.35B to a low estimate of $3.04B. As of the current estimate, Canadian National Railway Company’s year-ago sales were $3.26B, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.19B, an increase of 0.90% over than the figure of -$2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.04B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.46B, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.89B and the low estimate is $12.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.