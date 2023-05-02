A correction may be in store for Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) shares?

As of close of business last night, Corebridge Financial Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.83, down -0.18% from its previous closing price of $16.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002344 shares were traded. CRBG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRBG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 13, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Colberg Alan B. bought 30,000 shares for $22.92 per share. The transaction valued at 687,474 led to the insider holds 37,858 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRBG now has a Market Capitalization of 10.32B and an Enterprise Value of 25.10B. As of this moment, Corebridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRBG has reached a high of $23.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRBG traded 1.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 645.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.83M. Insiders hold about 78.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CRBG as of Apr 13, 2023 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 6.25M, compared to 6.53M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, CRBG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.91, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.81 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.8 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRBG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.02B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.08B and the low estimate is $20.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.