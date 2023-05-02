A correction may be in store for Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares?

As of close of business last night, Revolve Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.50, down -0.73% from its previous closing price of $20.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1658106 shares were traded. RVLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVLV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 82.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $34 to $28.

On December 16, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $25.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on December 16, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RVLV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 1.55B. As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $45.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.99.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVLV traded 1.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Insiders hold about 0.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 128.86% stake in the company. Shares short for RVLV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 9.82M with a Short Ratio of 9.82M, compared to 9.27M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.39% and a Short% of Float of 28.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $290.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $299.1M to a low estimate of $282.6M. As of the current estimate, Revolve Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.5M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.89M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $331M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.15M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.