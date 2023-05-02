A correction may be in store for Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares?

In the latest session, Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) closed at $23.09 down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $23.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648459 shares were traded. SCVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shoe Carnival Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on January 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On August 19, 2021, Monness Crespi & Hardt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

Pivotal Research Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Guthrie Andrea R. sold 1,154 shares for $26.06 per share. The transaction valued at 30,073 led to the insider holds 25,244 shares of the business.

Guthrie Andrea R. sold 1,665 shares of SCVL for $40,027 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 26,398 shares after completing the transaction at $24.04 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Tomm Charles B., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $27.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,600 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SCVL now has a Market Capitalization of 720.76M and an Enterprise Value of 1.00B. As of this moment, Shoe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SCVL has reached a high of $32.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.47.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCVL has traded an average of 366.76K shares per day and 322.5k over the past ten days. A total of 27.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.49M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SCVL as of Apr 13, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.07M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.38% and a Short% of Float of 18.57%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCVL is 0.46, from 0.36 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.02. The current Payout Ratio is 9.00% for SCVL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.08 and $4.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $4.55, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.58 and $4.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $299.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $301.7M to a low estimate of $297M. As of the current estimate, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s year-ago sales were $317.53M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $312.57M, an increase of 0.10% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $317.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $307.25M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.26B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.