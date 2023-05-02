A correction may be in store for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares?

In the latest session, Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) closed at $59.45 down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $59.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600879 shares were traded. SF stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.40.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Stifel Financial Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.89. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on November 22, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On October 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when ZEMLYAK JAMES M bought 20,000 shares for $56.05 per share. The transaction valued at 1,121,100 led to the insider holds 1,250,652 shares of the business.

KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J bought 7,674 shares of SF for $437,658 on Mar 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,385,000 shares after completing the transaction at $57.03 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, KRUSZEWSKI RONALD J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 137,500 and bolstered with 1,377,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SF now has a Market Capitalization of 6.16B. As of this moment, Stifel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SF has reached a high of $68.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.57.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SF has traded an average of 805.56K shares per day and 737.87k over the past ten days. A total of 108.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.65M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SF as of Apr 13, 2023 were 1.24M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 1.4M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SF is 1.44, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.15. The current Payout Ratio is 16.00% for SF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 16, 2020 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.39, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.85 and $6.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.48. EPS for the following year is $7.44, with 6 analysts recommending between $7.89 and $7.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Stifel Financial Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, an increase of 9.90% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.09B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.2B and the low estimate is $4.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.