A glimpse at Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s stock clocked out at $70.51, down -2.46% from its previous closing price of $72.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790263 shares were traded. ACHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.68.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 102.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 181.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $83.

On April 20, 2023, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $63.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when GRIECO WILLIAM sold 5,000 shares for $82.54 per share. The transaction valued at 412,700 led to the insider holds 73,811 shares of the business.

Howard Christopher L sold 12,214 shares of ACHC for $997,517 on Aug 08. The EVP, GC and Secretary now owns 149,147 shares after completing the transaction at $81.67 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Duckworth David M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 26,821 shares for $80.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,162,577 and left with 99,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.70B and an Enterprise Value of 8.20B. As of this moment, Acadia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHC has reached a high of $89.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.79.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACHC traded 631.02K shares on average per day over the past three months and 848.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.57M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.89% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 3.76M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.93% and a Short% of Float of 4.04%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.38 and $3.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.68, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.81 and $3.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $713.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $727M to a low estimate of $697.3M. As of the current estimate, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $651.72M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $722.18M, an increase of 8.30% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $735M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $697M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.61B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.23B and the low estimate is $2.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.