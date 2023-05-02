A glimpse at General Motors Company’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) closed at $33.48 up 1.33% from its previous closing price of $33.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16856446 shares were traded. GM stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of General Motors Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $38 from $35 previously.

On April 19, 2023, Deutsche Bank reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $37.

On April 13, 2023, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $39.Mizuho initiated its Neutral rating on April 13, 2023, with a $39 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Johnson Gerald sold 15,743 shares for $42.65 per share. The transaction valued at 671,439 led to the insider holds 71,209 shares of the business.

Carlisle Stephen K. sold 18,000 shares of GM for $755,460 on Feb 02. The Executive Vice President now owns 46,170 shares after completing the transaction at $41.97 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GM now has a Market Capitalization of 45.90B and an Enterprise Value of 132.11B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GM has reached a high of $43.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GM has traded an average of 15.50M shares per day and 16.99M over the past ten days. A total of 1.40B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GM as of Apr 13, 2023 were 26.35M with a Short Ratio of 26.35M, compared to 30.16M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GM is 0.36, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.9 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.2 and $5.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.66. EPS for the following year is $6.5, with 19 analysts recommending between $7.85 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41.83B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $45.82B to a low estimate of $38.43B. As of the current estimate, General Motors Company’s year-ago sales were $35.76B, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.2B, an increase of 0.70% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.65B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $175.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $154.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $156.74B, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $175.05B and the low estimate is $149.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.