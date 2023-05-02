A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

The price of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) closed at $8.45 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $8.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3424254 shares were traded. AQN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AQN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8.50 from $9 previously.

On April 17, 2023, CIBC Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sector Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $17 to $10.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Buy on February 16, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AQN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.00B and an Enterprise Value of 13.64B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQN has reached a high of $14.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AQN traded on average about 5.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.77M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 683.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 673.03M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.32% stake in the company. Shares short for AQN as of Apr 13, 2023 were 28.05M with a Short Ratio of 28.05M, compared to 25.38M on Mar 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AQN is 0.59, which was 0.71 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.88.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.59. EPS for the following year is $0.61, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $753.18M. It ranges from a high estimate of $776M to a low estimate of $725.73M. As of the current estimate, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s year-ago sales were $735.7M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $645.08M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $691.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.51B and the low estimate is $2.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.