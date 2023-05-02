A Stock You Should Be Looking At: BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

After finishing at $7.39 in the prior trading day, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) closed at $7.48, up 1.22%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 955710 shares were traded. BIGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BIGC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On February 07, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Kaloustian Robert sold 4,365 shares for $8.84 per share. The transaction valued at 38,599 led to the insider holds 74,880 shares of the business.

Richards Jeffrey Gordon sold 575,632 shares of BIGC for $5,758,623 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 46,048 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Bellm Brent, who serves as the President Chief Exec Officer of the company, sold 8,062 shares for $9.04 each. As a result, the insider received 72,861 and left with 530,161 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIGC now has a Market Capitalization of 609.78M and an Enterprise Value of 656.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.35 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIGC has reached a high of $21.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.05.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 844.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.20M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BIGC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 5.68M, compared to 5.46M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.63% and a Short% of Float of 8.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $71.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73M to a low estimate of $71M. As of the current estimate, BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $66.05M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $73.96M, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.19M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $309.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $304M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $279.07M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $363.6M and the low estimate is $336.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.