ABBV (AbbVie Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) closed at $153.71 up 1.71% from its previous closing price of $151.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5600051 shares were traded. ABBV stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AbbVie Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $172.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when Sorg Elaine K. sold 6,130 shares for $165.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,011,450 led to the insider holds 35,330 shares of the business.

Sorg Elaine K. sold 7,499 shares of ABBV for $1,212,338 on Apr 17. The SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS now owns 35,330 shares after completing the transaction at $161.67 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, Sorg Elaine K., who serves as the SVP, US COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS of the company, sold 15,002 shares for $160.03 each. As a result, the insider received 2,400,770 and left with 42,829 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABBV now has a Market Capitalization of 266.60B and an Enterprise Value of 320.64B. As of this moment, AbbVie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $168.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABBV has traded an average of 6.09M shares per day and 6.37M over the past ten days. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of Apr 13, 2023 were 15.14M with a Short Ratio of 15.14M, compared to 14.04M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ABBV is 5.92, from 5.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.44.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.07 and a low estimate of $2.7, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.84, with high estimates of $3.02 and low estimates of $2.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.28 and $10.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.95. EPS for the following year is $11.08, with 25 analysts recommending between $12.65 and $9.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.46B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.91B to a low estimate of $12.95B. As of the current estimate, AbbVie Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.58B, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.46B, a decrease of -9.70% less than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.18B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.05B, down -9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.19B and the low estimate is $48.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.