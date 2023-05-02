AGNC (AGNC Investment Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) closed at $9.57 in the last session, down -3.43% from day before closing price of $9.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13768792 shares were traded. AGNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGNC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.72. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Bell Bernice sold 2,600 shares for $9.90 per share. The transaction valued at 25,740 led to the insider holds 255,500 shares of the business.

Davis Morris A. sold 13,998 shares of AGNC for $138,020 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 48,743 shares after completing the transaction at $9.86 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Pollack Kenneth L., who serves as the EVP and General Counsel of the company, sold 7,003 shares for $9.90 each. As a result, the insider received 69,330 and left with 260,526 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGNC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has reached a high of $12.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGNC traded on average about 11.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 592.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 588.84M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGNC as of Apr 13, 2023 were 29.01M with a Short Ratio of 29.01M, compared to 36.3M on Mar 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AGNC is 1.44, which was 1.44 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.88.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $378.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $443M to a low estimate of $334.44M. As of the current estimate, AGNC Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $315M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.11M, a decrease of -19.80% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $454M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $313M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $833M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965M, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.